Motco Sells 929 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Motco lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

