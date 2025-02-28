Motco Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

