Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) traded down 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.12 ($0.04). 392,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 92,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

About Mothercare

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 1,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,811.95). Insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

