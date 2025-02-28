MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
MotorCycle Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.
MotorCycle Company Profile
