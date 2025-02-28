MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

