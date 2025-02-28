Mpac Group’s (MPAC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

MPAC opened at GBX 497 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 540.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.45. The company has a market cap of £146.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 358 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.44).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

