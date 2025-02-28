NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 261.4% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. NagaCorp has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
NagaCorp Company Profile
