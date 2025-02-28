National Bank Financial Forecasts Increased Earnings for EQB

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.91. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQB. TD Securities cut shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.80.

EQB Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$101.27 on Friday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$105.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$103.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

