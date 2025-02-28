National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$136.00 at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$137.70.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$120.01 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$104.84 and a one year high of C$141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$128.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$125.90 per share, with a total value of C$42,050.60. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

