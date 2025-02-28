National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.590-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Health Investors Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.24. 185,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $86.13.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
