National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.590-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.24. 185,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

