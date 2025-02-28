National Pension Service Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $73,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $364.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.63. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.88 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.