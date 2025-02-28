National Pension Service Has $51.42 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of Western Digital worth $51,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $61.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

