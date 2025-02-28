National Pension Service Has $60.59 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,976 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $60,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 128,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $151.86.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

