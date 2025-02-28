National Pension Service Lowers Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $53,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.