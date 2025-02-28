Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Bank of America began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

PENN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,994,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

