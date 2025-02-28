NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.95

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:EGGY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 3,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381. NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13.
About NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF
