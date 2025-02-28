NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY) Announces Dividend of $0.95

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9463 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EGGY traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 3,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381. NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $43.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13.

Get NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF alerts:

About NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The NestYield Dynamic Income ETF (EGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed investing in US large cap equities directly and synthetically. The fund employs options strategies to generate income and hedge downside risks using a laddered put options strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NestYield Dynamic Income Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.