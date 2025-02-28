NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1908 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NestYield Visionary ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NestYield Visionary ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87.

