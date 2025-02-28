NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Financial Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -82.17% -270.70% -129.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.26 $6.95 million $0.05 7.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $5.75 million 5.96 -$12.32 million ($0.26) -4.27

Volatility & Risk

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.