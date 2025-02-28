New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 6,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,122,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,441,196.25. The trade was a 0.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,104 shares of company stock worth $1,083,334. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

