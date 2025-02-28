New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,353.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,359.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,261.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,207.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.