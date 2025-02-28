New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $403.61 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $408.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

