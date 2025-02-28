Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 58,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 47,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Newcore Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

