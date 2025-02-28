NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 734 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,457,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 690,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

