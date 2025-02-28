NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,793,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,353.46 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,359.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,261.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,207.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

