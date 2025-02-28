NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

