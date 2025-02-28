NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 75,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
