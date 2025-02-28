Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Nihon Kohden has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.12.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.71%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

