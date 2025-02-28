Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NSANY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 329,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.90. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

