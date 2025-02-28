Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Shares Down 22.4% – Here’s Why

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) dropped 22.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 22.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.