Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 83.7% in February

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.05.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

