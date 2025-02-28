Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Forecast for TTI Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $504.17 million, a PE ratio of 191.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 989,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

