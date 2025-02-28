Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPI. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.84%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

