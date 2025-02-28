Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,009 shares of company stock valued at $936,978. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.