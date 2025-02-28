Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

NCLH traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,611,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,146,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

