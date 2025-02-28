Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.050 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NCLH stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 13,855,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.