Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.