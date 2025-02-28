Nwam LLC Buys 4,302 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $123.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

