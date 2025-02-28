Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

