Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $460.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

