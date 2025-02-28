Nwam LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

