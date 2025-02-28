Nwam LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BBUS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.03.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

