Nwam LLC Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,400,465. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.