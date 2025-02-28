Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie Acquires 4,229 Shares

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,578.26.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

OBE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.84. 94,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,266. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.