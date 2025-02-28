Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 4.9% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.