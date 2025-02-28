Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONBPO opened at $24.93 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

