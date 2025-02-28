Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Olympus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.