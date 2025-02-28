Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $9.01. Omeros shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 509,150 shares.

OMER has been the subject of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

