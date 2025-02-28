Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.4 %

OMC stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

