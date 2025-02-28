ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$34.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 225,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.52. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $29,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,438. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $50,429.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,830.15. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,727 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

