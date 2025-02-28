OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 24,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.72.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

