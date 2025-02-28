Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $655.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

